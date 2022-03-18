Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 18
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 18th:
OneWater Marine ONEW: This premium recreational boat retailer principally in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
OneWater Marine’s shares gained 3.7% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Photronics PLAB: This leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
Photronics’ shares gained 25% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
