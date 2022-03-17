Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:

Alcoa Corporation AA: This industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.6% over the last 60 days.

Alcoa’ shares gained 40.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. FMAO: This holding company for The Farmers & Merchants Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Farmers & Merchants’ shares gained 10.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

International Money Express, Inc. IMXI: This money remittance services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

International Money’s shares gained 28.6% over the last three months compared with the  S&P 500’s decline of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

