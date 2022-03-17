Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:

Alcoa Corporation AA: This industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.6% over the last 60 days.

Alcoa’ shares gained 40.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. FMAO: This holding company for The Farmers & Merchants Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Farmers & Merchants’ shares gained 10.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

International Money Express, Inc. IMXI: This money remittance services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

International Money’s shares gained 28.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

