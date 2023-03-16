Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16th:
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. SMFG: This company that provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui’s shares gained 11.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. PLYA: This company that operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.
Playa’s shares gained 45.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ryerson Holding Corporation RYI: This industrial metals processing and distribution company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Ryerson’s shares gained 11.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
