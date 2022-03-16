Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16th:

Target Hospitality Corp. TH: This specialty rental and hospitality services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Target’ shares gained 65.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Viper Energy Partners LP VNOM: This company which owns, acquires and exploits oil and natural gas properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.3% over the last 60 days.

Viper’s shares gained 34.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

OFS Capital Corporation OFS: This business development company engaging in investments and acquisitions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

OFS’ shares gained 3.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

