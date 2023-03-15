Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 15th:

Certara, Inc. CERT: This software products and technology-enabled services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 156.5% over the last 60 days.

Certara’s shares gained 28.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. BWMX: This direct-to-consumer company from Mexico has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Betterware de México’s shares gained 58.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Nucor Corporation NUE: This manufacturer of steel and steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Nucor’s shares gained 17% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

