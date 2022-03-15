Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 15th:

EOG Resources, Inc. EOG: This exploration and production company of oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

EOG’ shares gained 36.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 11%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gogo Inc. GOGO: This in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.

Gogo’s shares gained 26.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 11%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. FBIZ: This holding company for The First Business Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

First Business’ shares gained 10.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 11%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

