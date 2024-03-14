Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14th:
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. SKWD: This insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Skyward’s shares gained 38.7% over the past six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 15.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
NVR, Inc. NVR: This homebuilder has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.
NVR’s shares gained 12.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
International Money Express, Inc. IMXI: This money remittance services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
International Money’s shares gained 15.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 15.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
