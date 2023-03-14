Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14th:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. SMFG: This company that provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui’s shares gained 21.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Altair Engineering Inc. ALTR: This software and cloud solutions company operating in the area of high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Altair’s shares gained 41.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PlayAGS, Inc. AGS: This company that supplies gaming products and services for the gaming industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 days.

PlayAGS’ shares gained 29.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

