Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14th:
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. SMFG: This company that provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Quote
Sumitomo Mitsui’s shares gained 21.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Price
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc price | Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Quote
Altair Engineering Inc. ALTR: This software and cloud solutions company operating in the area of high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Altair Engineering Inc. Price and Consensus
Altair Engineering Inc. price-consensus-chart | Altair Engineering Inc. Quote
Altair’s shares gained 41.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Altair Engineering Inc. Price
Altair Engineering Inc. price | Altair Engineering Inc. Quote
PlayAGS, Inc. AGS: This company that supplies gaming products and services for the gaming industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 days.
PlayAGS, Inc. Price and Consensus
PlayAGS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PlayAGS, Inc. Quote
PlayAGS’ shares gained 29.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PlayAGS, Inc. Price
PlayAGS, Inc. price | PlayAGS, Inc. Quote
