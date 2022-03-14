Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14th:

Oasis Petroleum Inc. OAS: This exploration and production company of oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.2% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Price and Consensus

Oasis Petroleum Inc. price-consensus-chart | Oasis Petroleum Inc. Quote

Oasis’ shares gained 19.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Price

Oasis Petroleum Inc. price | Oasis Petroleum Inc. Quote

International Money Express, Inc. IMXI: This money remittance services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price and Consensus

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. price-consensus-chart | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote

International’s shares gained 12.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. price | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. FMAO: This holding company for The Farmers & Merchants Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. price-consensus-chart | Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Quote

Farmers & Merchants’ shares gained 16.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Price

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. price | Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.