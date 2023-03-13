Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 13th:

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. PLYA: This company that operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Price and Consensus

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. price-consensus-chart | Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Quote

Playa’s shares gained 45.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Price

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. price | Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Quote

The Bancorp, Inc. TBBK: This financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

The Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Bancorp, Inc. Quote

The Bancorp’s shares gained 7.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The Bancorp, Inc. Price

The Bancorp, Inc. price | The Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Associated British Foods plc ASBFY: This diversified food, ingredients, and retail company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foods PLC Price and Consensus

Associated British Foods PLC price-consensus-chart | Associated British Foods PLC Quote

Associated British Foods’ shares gained 19.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Associated British Foods PLC Price

Associated British Foods PLC price | Associated British Foods PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.