Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:

BrainsWay Ltd. BWAY: This company that manufactures non-invasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

BrainsWay’s shares gained 57.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Demant A/S WILYY: This hearing healthcare and audio technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Demant’s shares gained 31% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CRH plc CRH: This manufacturer of building materials has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

CRH’s shares gained 23.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

