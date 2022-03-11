Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN: This company that operates dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Grindrod’s shares gained 52.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Alcoa Corporation AA: This global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminium products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.9% over the last 60 days.
Alcoa’s shares gained 73.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AdvanSix Inc. ASIX: This producer and seller of polymer resins has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.
AdvanSix’s shares gained 8.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.