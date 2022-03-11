Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:



Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN: This company that operates dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Quote

Grindrod’s shares gained 52.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Price

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. price | Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Quote

Alcoa Corporation AA: This global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminium products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.9% over the last 60 days.

Alcoa Price and Consensus

Alcoa price-consensus-chart | Alcoa Quote

Alcoa’s shares gained 73.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alcoa Price

Alcoa price | Alcoa Quote

AdvanSix Inc. ASIX: This producer and seller of polymer resins has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

AdvanSix Price and Consensus

AdvanSix price-consensus-chart | AdvanSix Quote

AdvanSix’s shares gained 8.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AdvanSix Price

AdvanSix price | AdvanSix Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.