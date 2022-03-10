Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10th:

Peabody Energy Corporation BTU: This international coal-mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 94.6% over the last 60 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Peabody Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Peabody Energy Corporation Quote

Peabody’s shares gained 126% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 11.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Peabody Energy Corporation Price

Peabody Energy Corporation price | Peabody Energy Corporation Quote

CONSOL Energy Inc. CEIX: This producer and exporter of bituminous coal in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Consol Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

Consol Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Consol Energy Inc. Quote

CONSOL’s shares gained 59.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 11.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Consol Energy Inc. Price

Consol Energy Inc. price | Consol Energy Inc. Quote

Arch Resources, Inc. ARCH: This producer and seller of thermal and metallurgical coal has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38% over the last 60 days.

Arch Resources Inc. Price and Consensus

Arch Resources Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arch Resources Inc. Quote

Arch’s shares gained 68.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 11.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Arch Resources Inc. Price

Arch Resources Inc. price | Arch Resources Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.