Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:

Meritage Homes Corporation MTH: This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

Meritage’s shares gained 20.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

James Hardie Industries plc JHX: This company which manufactures and sells building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

James Hardie’s shares gained 27.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Eagle Materials Inc. EXP: This construction materials company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Materials’ shares gained 23.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

