Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:
Meritage Homes Corporation MTH: This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus
Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Meritage’s shares gained 20.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Meritage Homes Corporation Price
Meritage Homes Corporation price | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
James Hardie Industries plc JHX: This company which manufactures and sells building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
James Hardie Industries PLC. Price and Consensus
James Hardie Industries PLC. price-consensus-chart | James Hardie Industries PLC. Quote
James Hardie’s shares gained 27.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
James Hardie Industries PLC. Price
James Hardie Industries PLC. price | James Hardie Industries PLC. Quote
Eagle Materials Inc. EXP: This construction materials company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Eagle Materials Inc Price and Consensus
Eagle Materials Inc price-consensus-chart | Eagle Materials Inc Quote
Eagle Materials’ shares gained 23.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Eagle Materials Inc Price
Eagle Materials Inc price | Eagle Materials Inc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides
Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."
Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.
In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.Download your free report now to see them.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report
James Hardie Industries PLC. (JHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.