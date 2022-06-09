Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:

Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL: This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.4% over the last 60 days.

Golden Ocean Group Limited Price and Consensus

Golden Ocean Group Limited price-consensus-chart | Golden Ocean Group Limited Quote

Golden Ocean’s shares gained 22.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Golden Ocean Group Limited Price

Golden Ocean Group Limited price | Golden Ocean Group Limited Quote

Gladstone Capital Corporation GLAD: This specialty finance company that invests in debt securities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Gladstone Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

Gladstone Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Gladstone Capital Corporation Quote

Gladstone’s shares gained 1.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Gladstone Capital Corporation Price

Gladstone Capital Corporation price | Gladstone Capital Corporation Quote

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM: This agricultural commodities and ingredients company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Price and Consensus

Archer Daniels Midland Company price-consensus-chart | Archer Daniels Midland Company Quote

Archer-Daniels-Midland’s shares gained 8.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Price

Archer Daniels Midland Company price | Archer Daniels Midland Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here .

Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.