Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 9th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:

Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL: This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.4% over the last 60 days.

Golden Ocean Group Limited Price and Consensus

Golden Ocean Group Limited Price and Consensus

Golden Ocean Group Limited price-consensus-chart | Golden Ocean Group Limited Quote

Golden Ocean’s shares gained 22.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Golden Ocean Group Limited Price

Golden Ocean Group Limited Price

Golden Ocean Group Limited price | Golden Ocean Group Limited Quote

Gladstone Capital Corporation GLAD: This specialty finance company that invests in debt securities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Gladstone Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

Gladstone Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

Gladstone Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Gladstone Capital Corporation Quote

Gladstone’s shares gained 1.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Gladstone Capital Corporation Price

Gladstone Capital Corporation Price

Gladstone Capital Corporation price | Gladstone Capital Corporation Quote

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM: This agricultural commodities and ingredients company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Price and Consensus

Archer Daniels Midland Company Price and Consensus

Archer Daniels Midland Company price-consensus-chart | Archer Daniels Midland Company Quote

Archer-Daniels-Midland’s shares gained 8.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Price

Archer Daniels Midland Company Price

Archer Daniels Midland Company price | Archer Daniels Midland Company Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.

Download the report FREE today >>

Click to get this free report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADM GLAD GOGL

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular