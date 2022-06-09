Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:
Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL: This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.4% over the last 60 days.
Golden Ocean’s shares gained 22.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Gladstone Capital Corporation GLAD: This specialty finance company that invests in debt securities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Gladstone’s shares gained 1.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM: This agricultural commodities and ingredients company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
Archer-Daniels-Midland’s shares gained 8.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.