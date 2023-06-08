Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC: This company that manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Honda’s shares gained 13.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. NSANY: This automobile giant has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Nissan’s shares gained 12.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Bridgestone Corporation BRDCY: This tires and rubber products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Bridgestone’s shares gained 12.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

