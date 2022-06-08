Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. SOI: This company that sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.1% over the last 60 days.

Solaris’ shares gained 27.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW: This multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Build-A-Bear’s shares gained 8.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD: This mid-stream energy services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Enterprise Products’ shares gained 11.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

