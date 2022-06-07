Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 7th:
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK: This shipping company of dry-bulk cargoes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Star Bulk’s shares gained 15.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT: This specialty pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Assertio’s shares gained 36.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL: This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.4% over the last 60 days.
Golden Ocean’s shares gained 44.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
