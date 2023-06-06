Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 6th:

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF: This cosmetic and skin-care products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty’s shares gained 42.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Viasat, Inc. VSAT: This broadband and communications company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 152.1% over the last 60 days.

Viasat’s shares gained 27.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

NetEase, Inc. NTES: This online gaming, music streaming and internet content services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

NetEase’s shares gained 26.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

