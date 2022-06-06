Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 6th:

Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP: This marine transportation services company from Greece has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote

Capital Product’s shares gained 5.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Capital Product Partners L.P. Price

Capital Product Partners L.P. price | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG: This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.9% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cheniere Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote

Cheniere’s shares gained 2.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price

Cheniere Energy, Inc. price | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote

Continental Resources, Inc. CLR: This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.2% over the last 60 days.

Continental Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Continental Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Continental Resources, Inc. Quote

Continental’s shares gained 14.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Continental Resources, Inc. Price

Continental Resources, Inc. price | Continental Resources, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here .

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.