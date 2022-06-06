Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 6th:
Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP: This marine transportation services company from Greece has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.
Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus
Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
Capital Product’s shares gained 5.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Capital Product Partners L.P. Price
Capital Product Partners L.P. price | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG: This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.9% over the last 60 days.
Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cheniere Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote
Cheniere’s shares gained 2.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price
Cheniere Energy, Inc. price | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote
Continental Resources, Inc. CLR: This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.2% over the last 60 days.
Continental Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Continental Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Continental Resources, Inc. Quote
Continental’s shares gained 14.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Continental Resources, Inc. Price
Continental Resources, Inc. price | Continental Resources, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom
The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.Download Zacks’ Metaverse Report now >>
Click to get this free report
Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.