Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR: This met and thermal coal mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Alpha’s shares gained 51.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK: This shipping company of dry-bulk cargoes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Star Bulk’s shares gained 7.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI: This energy infrastructure company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Kinder Morgan’s shares gained 8.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

