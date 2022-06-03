Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR: This met and thermal coal mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote
Alpha’s shares gained 51.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Price
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. price | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK: This shipping company of dry-bulk cargoes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Price and Consensus
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. price-consensus-chart | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote
Star Bulk’s shares gained 7.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Price
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. price | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote
Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI: This energy infrastructure company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. Price and Consensus
Kinder Morgan, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kinder Morgan, Inc. Quote
Kinder Morgan’s shares gained 8.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. Price
Kinder Morgan, Inc. price | Kinder Morgan, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles
Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investorsSee 5 EV Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential >>
Click to get this free report
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.