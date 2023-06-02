Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2nd:

Canon Inc. CAJPY: This company which holds a position as an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Canon’s shares gained 16.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY: This company which is a provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Paymentu’s shares gained 16.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Murphy USA Inc. MUSA: This company which is a leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Murphy’s shares gained 8.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

