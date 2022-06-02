Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2nd:

Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL: This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.4% over the last 60 days.

Golden Ocean Group Limited Price and Consensus

Golden Ocean Group Limited price-consensus-chart | Golden Ocean Group Limited Quote

Golden Ocean’s shares gained 26.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Golden Ocean Group Limited Price

Golden Ocean Group Limited price | Golden Ocean Group Limited Quote

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG: This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.9% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cheniere Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote

Cheniere’s shares gained 4.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price

Cheniere Energy, Inc. price | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote

The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB: This energy infrastructure company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Williams Companies, Inc. The Price and Consensus

Williams Companies, Inc. The price-consensus-chart | Williams Companies, Inc. The Quote

The Williams’ shares gained 14.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Williams Companies, Inc. The Price

Williams Companies, Inc. The price | Williams Companies, Inc. The Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here .

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.