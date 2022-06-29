Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29th:

Matador Resources Company MTDR: This independent explorer and producer of oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Matador’s shares gained 38.9% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 18.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. STNG: This seaborne transporter of refined petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1300% over the last 60 days.

Scorpio’s shares gained 198.3% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 18.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. SOI: This company that sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 64.1% over the last 60 days.

Solaris’ shares gained 79.7% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 18.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

