Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:
James Hardie Industries plc JHX: This company which manufactures and sells building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
James Hardie Industries PLC. Price and Consensus
James Hardie Industries PLC. price-consensus-chart | James Hardie Industries PLC. Quote
James Hardie’s shares gained 18.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
James Hardie Industries PLC. Price
James Hardie Industries PLC. price | James Hardie Industries PLC. Quote
Meritage Homes Corporation MTH: This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus
Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Meritage’s shares gained 21.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Meritage Homes Corporation Price
Meritage Homes Corporation price | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG: This company that provides transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
Covenant Logistics’ shares gained 24.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
