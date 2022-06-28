Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 28th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:

Imperial Oil Limited IMO: This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil Limited Price and Consensus

Imperial Oil Limited Price and Consensus

Imperial Oil Limited price-consensus-chart | Imperial Oil Limited Quote

Imperial Oil’s shares gained 2.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 15.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Imperial Oil Limited Price

Imperial Oil Limited Price

Imperial Oil Limited price | Imperial Oil Limited Quote

PHX Minerals Inc. PHX: This natural gas and oil minerals company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.2% over the last 60 days.

PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus

PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus

PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart | PHX Minerals Inc. Quote

PHX’s shares gained 11% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 15.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PHX Minerals Inc. Price

PHX Minerals Inc. Price

PHX Minerals Inc. price | PHX Minerals Inc. Quote

Civeo Corporation CVEO: This hospitality services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.8% over the last 60 days.

Civeo Corporation Price and Consensus

Civeo Corporation Price and Consensus

Civeo Corporation price-consensus-chart | Civeo Corporation Quote

Civeo’s shares gained 10.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 15.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Civeo Corporation Price

Civeo Corporation Price

Civeo Corporation price | Civeo Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Click to get this free report

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Civeo Corporation (CVEO): Free Stock Analysis Report

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IMO CVEO PHX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular