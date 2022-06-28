Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:
Imperial Oil Limited IMO: This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.
Imperial Oil’s shares gained 2.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 15.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PHX Minerals Inc. PHX: This natural gas and oil minerals company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.2% over the last 60 days.
PHX’s shares gained 11% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 15.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Civeo Corporation CVEO: This hospitality services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.8% over the last 60 days.
Civeo’s shares gained 10.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 15.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
