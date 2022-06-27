Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 27th:
Otter Tail Corporation OTTR: This electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.7% over the last 60 days.
Otter Tail’s shares gained 3.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 15%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM: This agricultural commodities and ingredients company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
Archer-Daniels-Midland’s shares gained 11.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 18.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Bancolombia S.A. CIB: This company that provides banking services and products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14% over the last 60 days.
Bancolombia’s shares gained 7% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 18.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
