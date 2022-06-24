Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 24th:

The Kroger Co. KR: This company which operates in the thin-margin grocery industry, has been undergoing a complete makeover, not only with respect to products but also in terms of the way consumers prefer shopping grocery, it has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

The Kroger’s shares gained 10.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 20.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PetroChina PTR: This largest integrated oil company in China which is one of the largest producers of crude oil and natural gas in the world, it has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

PetroChina’s shares gained 5.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 20.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B

Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE: This shipping company which is the largest U.S-based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bulk Shipping’s shares gained 27.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 20.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

