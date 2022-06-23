Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 23rd:

Earthstone Energy ESTE: This growth-oriented independent energy company which is engaged in the development and operations oil and gas properties in west and south Texas, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Earthstone Energy’s shares gained 14.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 16.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Golar LNG Limited GLNG: This company is primarily involved in the transportation and regasification of LNG and the liquefaction of natural gas, it has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Golar LNG Limited’s shares gained 74.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 20.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B

Archer Daniels Midland ADM: This company which is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Archer Daniels Midland’s shares gained 19.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 20.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Scoreof B.

