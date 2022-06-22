Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 22nd:

Chemours CC: This company which is a leading provider of performance chemicals that are key ingredients in end-products and processes across a host of industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote

Chemours’s shares gained 3.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 15.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Chemours Company Price

The Chemours Company price | The Chemours Company Quote

The Kroger Co. KR: This company which operates in the thin-margin grocery industry, has been undergoing a complete makeover, not only with respect to products but also in terms of the way consumers prefer shopping grocery, it has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

The Kroger Co. Price and Consensus

The Kroger Co. price-consensus-chart | The Kroger Co. Quote

The Kroger’s shares gained 13.0% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 20.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

The Kroger Co. Price

The Kroger Co. price | The Kroger Co. Quote

Old Second Bancorp OSBC: This full-service banking business company which includes the customary consumer and commercial products and services, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Old Second Bancorp’s shares gained 12.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 20.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Quote

