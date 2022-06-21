Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 21st:
Imperial Oil IMO: This Calgary-based company which is one of the largest integrated oil companies in Canada, mainly engaged in the oil and gas production, petroleum products refining and marketing and chemical business, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.4% over the last 60 days.
Imperial Oil Limited Price and Consensus
Imperial Oil Limited price-consensus-chart | Imperial Oil Limited Quote
Imperial Oil’s shares gained 9.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 18.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Imperial Oil Limited Price
Imperial Oil Limited price | Imperial Oil Limited Quote
Penske Automotive Group PAG: This company which is engaged in the operation of automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 15.4% over the last 61.0 days.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Penske Automotive Group’s shares gained 1.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 18.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
United Therapeutics UTHR: This biotechnology company which is engaged in the development and commercialization of commercial therapies for chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.
United Therapeutics Corporation Price and Consensus
United Therapeutics Corporation price-consensus-chart | United Therapeutics Corporation Quote
United Therapeutics’s shares gained 22.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 18.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Scoreof A.
United Therapeutics Corporation Price
United Therapeutics Corporation price | United Therapeutics Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
