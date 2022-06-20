Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 20th:

HF Sinclair DINO: This energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 97.8% over the last 60 days.

HF Sinclair’sshares gained 24.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 17.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Phillips 66 PSX:This refining, midstream, marketing, and specialty chemicalscompany with operations in processing, transportation, storing and marketing fuels and products all over the world, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 6.7% over the last 61.0 days.

Phillips 66’s shares gained 13.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 17.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

Vaalco Energy EGY: Thisindependent energy company which is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.8% over the last 60 days.

Vaalco Energy’sshares gained 22.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 17.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

