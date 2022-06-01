Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1st:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR: This met and thermal coal mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Alpha’s shares gained 66.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation BVH: This vacation ownership company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

Bluegreen’ shares gained 2.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Profire Energy, Inc. PFIE: This provider of burner and combustion management systems and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Profire’s shares gained 9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

