Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1st:
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR: This met and thermal coal mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.
Alpha’s shares gained 66.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation BVH: This vacation ownership company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
Bluegreen’ shares gained 2.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Profire Energy, Inc. PFIE: This provider of burner and combustion management systems and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Profire’s shares gained 9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
