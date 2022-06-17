Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:
Alliance Resource Partners ARLP: This company which is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.4% over the last 60 days.
Alliance Resource Partners’shares gained 21.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 17.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Old Second Bancorp OSBC: This company which offers full banking service to customary consumer and commercial products and services, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.
Old Second Bancorp’sshares gained 0.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 17.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Diana Shipping DSX: This globalshipping transportation servicescompany whichspecializes in transportation of dry bulk cargoes, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Diana Shipping’s shares gained 14.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 17.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B
