Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:

Alliance Resource Partners ARLP: This company which is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.4% over the last 60 days.

Alliance Resource Partners’shares gained 21.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 17.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Old Second Bancorp OSBC: This company which offers full banking service to customary consumer and commercial products and services, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Old Second Bancorp’sshares gained 0.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 17.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Diana Shipping DSX: This globalshipping transportation servicescompany whichspecializes in transportation of dry bulk cargoes, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Diana Shipping’s shares gained 14.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 17.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B

