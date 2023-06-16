Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 16th:

Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB This cloud software solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Blackbaud’s shares gained 27.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI: This company that specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of wood and non-wood composites, as well as other materials has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

UFP Industries’ shares gained 15.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Core & Main, Inc. CNM: This wastewater infrastructure distributor has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Core & Main’s shares gained 38.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

