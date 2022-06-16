Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 16th:

Continental Resources CLR: This Oklahoma City-based company which is an explorer and producer of oil and natural gas, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.9% over the last 60 days.

Continental Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Continental Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Continental Resources, Inc. Quote

Continental Resources’shares gained 18.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of -14.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Continental Resources, Inc. Price

Continental Resources, Inc. price | Continental Resources, Inc. Quote

SpartanNash SPTN: This food distribution company which serves military commissaries and exchanges in the United States., has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

SpartanNash Company Price and Consensus

SpartanNash Company price-consensus-chart | SpartanNash Company Quote

SpartanNash’sshares gained 4.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 14.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SpartanNash Company Price

SpartanNash Company price | SpartanNash Company Quote

Otter Tail OTTR: This company which produces, transmits, distributes and sale electric energy, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 37.3% over the last 60 days.

Otter Tail Corporation Price and Consensus

Otter Tail Corporation price-consensus-chart | Otter Tail Corporation Quote

Otter Tail’s shares gained 4.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 14.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

Otter Tail Corporation Price

Otter Tail Corporation price | Otter Tail Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.