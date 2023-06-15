Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. TAST This restaurant company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 96.3% over the last 60 days.

Carrols’ shares gained 136.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG: This company that provides transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Covenant’s shares gained 12.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

American Woodmark Corporation AMWD: This home-organization solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

American Woodmark’s shares gained 33.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

