Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:

HighPeak Energy ( HPK ): This oil and natural gas company which is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22% over the last 60 days.

HighPeak Energy’s shares gained 62.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of -14.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Antero Resources AR: This fast-growing independent exploration company which is primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil resources in the Appalachian Basin, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.5% over the last 60 days.

Antero Resources’s shares gained 51.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 14.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Peabody Energy BTU: This coal company which advocates for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies provides metallurgical and thermal coal to companies, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 33.8% over the last 60 days.

Peabody Energy’s shares gained 12.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 14.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

