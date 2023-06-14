Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 14th:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación VLRS: This air transportation services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Controladora’s shares gained 40.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL: This insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Kinsale’s shares gained 22.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Tingo Group, Inc. TIO: This company that operates in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.

Tingo’s shares gained 52.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

