Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 14th:

Diana Shipping DSX: This shipping transportation company which specializes in transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Diana Shipping’s shares gained 20.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 12.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Greif GEF: This leading global producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in over 40 countries, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

Greif’s shares gained 2.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 12.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Oxford Industries OXM: This apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Oxford Industrie’s shares gained 7.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 12.2%. The company possesses a Momentum  Score of A

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


Most Popular