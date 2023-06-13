Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 13th:

Eagle Materials Inc. EXP: This construction materials company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Eagle’s shares gained 21% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Greif, Inc. GEF: This industrial packaging products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Greif’s shares gained 18.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CoStar Group, Inc. CSGP: This information services company catering to the real estate sector has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

CoStar’s shares gained 19.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

