Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 13th:
Cheniere Energy LNG: ThisHouston-based company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.9% over the last 60 days.
Cheniere Energy’sshares gained 5.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Old Second Bancorp OSBC: This full-service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services company that banks provide, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Old Second Bancorp’sshares gained 2.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
J.Jill JILL: This Massachusetts-based company which operates as a specialty retailer of women’s apparel, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
J.Jill's shares gained 31.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A
