Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 10th:

Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT: This specialty pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Assertio Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Assertio Holdings, Inc. Quote

Assertio’s shares gained 23.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. Price

Assertio Holdings, Inc. price | Assertio Holdings, Inc. Quote

TETRA Technologies, Inc. TTI: This diversified oil and gas services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.8% over the last 60 days.

Tetra Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tetra Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tetra Technologies, Inc. Quote

TETRA’s shares gained 53.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B

Tetra Technologies, Inc. Price

Tetra Technologies, Inc. price | Tetra Technologies, Inc. Quote

HCI Group, Inc. HCI: This property, casulty insurance, information technology and real estate company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

HCI Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

HCI Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HCI Group, Inc. Quote

HCI’s shares gained 0.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

HCI Group, Inc. Price

HCI Group, Inc. price | HCI Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here .

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.