Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. CCBG: This financial holding company for Capital City Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Capital City’ shares gained 12.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 12.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tenaris S.A. TS: This seamless and welded steel tubular products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2% over the last 60 days.

Tenaris’ shares gained 12.3% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 17.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated ATI: This company that sells specialty materials and components has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Allegheny’ shares gained 17.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 17.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

