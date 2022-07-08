Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. CCBG: This financial holding company for Capital City Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Capital City Bank Group Price and Consensus
Capital City Bank Group price-consensus-chart | Capital City Bank Group Quote
Capital City’ shares gained 12.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 12.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Capital City Bank Group Price
Capital City Bank Group price | Capital City Bank Group Quote
Tenaris S.A. TS: This seamless and welded steel tubular products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2% over the last 60 days.
Tenaris S.A. Price and Consensus
Tenaris S.A. price-consensus-chart | Tenaris S.A. Quote
Tenaris’ shares gained 12.3% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 17.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Tenaris S.A. Price
Tenaris S.A. price | Tenaris S.A. Quote
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated ATI: This company that sells specialty materials and components has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Price and Consensus
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Quote
Allegheny’ shares gained 17.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 17.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Price
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated price | Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?
From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.See Stocks Now >>
Click to get this free report
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Capital City Bank Group (CCBG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Tenaris S.A. (TS): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.