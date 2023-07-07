Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. KIND: This network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Nextdoor’s shares gained 48.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG: This glass and metal products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Apogee’s shares gained 10.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Jabil Inc. JBL: This company which provides manufacturing services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Jabil’s shares gained 30.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.