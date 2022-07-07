Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 7th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:

Banner Corporation BANR: This bank holding company for Banner Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Banner’ shares gained 4.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 14.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Shell plc SHEL: This energy and petrochemical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Shell’s shares gained 2.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 18.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

