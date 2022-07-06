Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 6th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 6th:

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited TNP: This seaborne crude oil and petroleum products transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.4% over the last 60 days.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Price and Consensus

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd price-consensus-chart | Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote

Tsakos’ shares gained 9.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 18.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Price

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd price | Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote

Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR: This company that provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 196.6% over the last 60 days.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sierra Wireless, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sierra Wireless, Inc. Quote

Sierra’s shares gained 38.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 15.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. Price

Sierra Wireless, Inc. price | Sierra Wireless, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here .

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.