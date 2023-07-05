Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 5th:

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR: This car and truck rental company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Avis’ shares gained 25.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD: This civil infrastructure company company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Construction Partners’ shares gained 24.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. HRTG: This insurance and financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 540% over the last 60 days.

Heritage’s shares gained 42.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

