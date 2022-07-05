Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 5th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 5th:
Novo Nordisk A/S NVO: This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Novo Nordisk AS Price and Consensus
Novo Nordisk AS price-consensus-chart | Novo Nordisk AS Quote
Novo’s shares gained 8.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 18.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Novo Nordisk AS Price
Novo Nordisk AS price | Novo Nordisk AS Quote
T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS: This mobile communication services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.
TMobile US, Inc. Price and Consensus
TMobile US, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TMobile US, Inc. Quote
T-Mobile’s shares gained 18.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 18.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
TMobile US, Inc. Price
TMobile US, Inc. price | TMobile US, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.