Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 5th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 5th:

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO: This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Novo’s shares gained 8.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 18.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS: This mobile communication services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

T-Mobile’s shares gained 18.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 18.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

