Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 3rd:

DXP Enterprises, Inc. DXPE: This company that engages in the business of maintenance, repair, and operating products, equipment, and services to the energy sector and industrial customers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.2% over the last 60 days.

DXP’s shares gained 37.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Franklin Covey Co. FC: This training and consulting services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Covey’s shares gained 14.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Midwest Holding Inc. MDWT: This insurance and financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 138.5% over the last 60 days.

Midwest’s shares gained 81.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

